Webjet Limited Reports Soaring Profits Amid Revenue Dip

November 26, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited reported a mixed financial performance for the first half of 2024, with total revenue slightly declining by 3% to $170.4 million, but profits from discontinued operations skyrocketing by 2,788% to $190.6 million, leading to a significant 443% increase in net profit to $228.1 million. Although the company has faced some challenges, these results highlight its strong adaptability and potential for future growth, capturing investors’ attention.

