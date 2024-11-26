Webjet Limited Reports Soaring Profits Amid Revenue Dip

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited reported a mixed financial performance for the first half of 2024, with total revenue slightly declining by 3% to $170.4 million, but profits from discontinued operations skyrocketing by 2,788% to $190.6 million, leading to a significant 443% increase in net profit to $228.1 million. Although the company has faced some challenges, these results highlight its strong adaptability and potential for future growth, capturing investors’ attention.

