Webjet Group Shows Solid Growth Post-Demerger

November 25, 2024 — 03:13 am EST

Webjet Group Limited (AU:WJL) has released an update.

Webjet Group Limited, newly demerged from WEB Travel Group, reported a strong financial performance for the half-year ending September 2024, with an 8% increase in total revenue to $72 million and a 32% rise in EBITDA to $16.2 million. Despite the positive growth in revenue and earnings, the net profit remained flat at $6.6 million, highlighting stability amid the transition. Investors are keeping an eye on Webjet Group’s strategic moves and financial health post-demerger.

