Webjet Director Adjusts Performance Rights Amid Market Changes

November 27, 2024 — 08:39 pm EST

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

John Guscic, a director at Webjet Limited, has adjusted his performance rights entitlements due to changes in the company’s share price. He voluntarily reduced his FY24 and FY25 performance rights, showing a commitment to aligning with the company’s financial performance. This move reflects Guscic’s proactive approach to adapting his interests in line with the market dynamics, potentially influencing investor confidence.

