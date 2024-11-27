Webjet Director Adjusts Performance Rights Amid Market Changes

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

John Guscic, a director at Webjet Limited, has adjusted his performance rights entitlements due to changes in the company’s share price. He voluntarily reduced his FY24 and FY25 performance rights, showing a commitment to aligning with the company’s financial performance. This move reflects Guscic’s proactive approach to adapting his interests in line with the market dynamics, potentially influencing investor confidence.

For further insights into AU:WEB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.