Webjet (ASX:WEB) Price Target Increased by 16.66% to 7.79

The average one-year price target for Webjet (ASX:WEB) has been revised to 7.79 / share. This is an increase of 16.66% from the prior estimate of 6.68 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.45 to a high of 10.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.68% from the latest reported closing price of 7.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webjet. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEB is 0.25%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.89% to 27,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,945K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,028K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEB by 20.94% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 3,725K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,441K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEB by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,868K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEB by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,330K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,067K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEB by 20.29% over the last quarter.

