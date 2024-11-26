News & Insights

Webjet Announces Strategic On-Market Share Buy-Back

November 26, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management. This move could potentially increase earnings per share and attract investor interest as the company buys back its own stock from the market. The announcement reflects Webjet’s strategic approach to managing its financial assets and commitment to its shareholders.

