[Webinar] Embrace the Role of Risk Manager with Hedged Equity Solutions

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 3 PM ET

On the heels of the first Fed rate hike since 2018 and a slowing post-pandemic economic expansion, many clients are finding the mantra "keep calm" hard to follow. These times of uncertainty are a great opportunity for financial advisors to strengthen existing relationships and win new clients. But how do you get prospects off the sidelines, keep clients invested and manage risk without limiting upside potential?

Magnifi by TIFIN is excited to be joined by Swan Global Investments and Advisor Resource Council for a virtual panel presented by WealthManagement.com. Join our upcoming webinar for a discussion about:

Risk drivers and opportunities in the current market environment

Fed policy and the impact on balanced portfolios

Embracing the role of risk manager as a competitive advantage

How AI-powered technology is transforming investing

Panelists:

Marc Odo

Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, CIPM®, FDP®, CFP® is responsible for helping clients and prospects gain a detailed understanding of Swan’s Defined Risk Strategy, including how it fits into an overall investment strategy. His responsibilities also include producing most of Swan’s thought leadership content.

Prior to joining Swan, Odo was Director of Research for 11 years at Zephyr Associates, a leading provider of investment analysis software. He was responsible for developing next generation risk analytics. Prior to that he was a portfolio manager with Accessor Capital Management, a mutual fund company; and part of the investment analytics team at Pacific Portfolio Consulting, an RIA catering to high net worth individuals and ERISA plans. In both positions, Odo was the resident Zephyr expert. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1996.

Jean Paul Lagarde

Jean Paul founded Advisor Resource Council (ARC) Asset Management in 2015 where he leverages expertise in portfolio construction and options contracts to reshape the risk/reward of equity market exposure. ARC manages equity and fixed income SMA strategies that combine the power of artificial intelligence with the intuition of fundamental analysis in the pursuit of better risk-adjusted returns.

Prior to ARC, Jean Paul served as a senior analyst for an RIA/Hedge Fund, as well as a sell-side analyst and institutional salesperson advising clients on their equity holdings.

Jean Paul holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Dallas.

Matt Barley

Matt Barley, RICP® is Director of Advisor Sales at Magnifi by TIFIN. Prior to joining Magnifi in 2020, Matt spent more than a decade in the financial services industry. He was previously a registered representative and investment advisor at Securities America. Before that, he was an advisory consultant at National Planning Holdings and a wholesaler for Jackson National Life.



Matt holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from University of Colorado Boulder - Leeds School of Business, and is a Retirement Income Certified Professional®.

Advisory services are offered through Magnifi LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services to any residents of any State where notice-filed or otherwise legally permitted. All content is for information purposes only. It is not intended to provide any tax or legal advice or provide the basis for any financial decisions. Nor is it intended to be a projection of current or future performance or indication of future results. Moreover, this material has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness and does not purport to be a complete analysis of the materials discussed. Purchases are subject to suitability. This requires a review of an investor’s objective, risk tolerance, and time horizons. Investing always involves risk and possible loss of capital.

