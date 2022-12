Dec 12 (Reuters) - Barbecue grill maker Weber Inc WEBR.N said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners LLC for $2.32 billion.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.