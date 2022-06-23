Weber Rallies 21%

(RTTNews) - Weber Inc. (WEBR) shares are trading more than 21 percent higher on Thursday morning trade as meme stocks are the focus and are gaining momentum. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement today.

Currently, shares are trading at $10.49, up 21.55 percent on a volume of 1,148,033. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $5.72-$20.44 on average volume of 506,522.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.