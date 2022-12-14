Weber Q4 Net Loss Widens; Sales Down 52%

(RTTNews) - Barbeque brand Weber Inc. (WEBR) reported Wednesday that net loss for the fourth quarter widened to $152.12 million or $0.53 per share from $86.07 million or $0.13 in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the quarter was $95.91 million, compared to adjusted net loss of $35.37 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 52 percent to $168.09 million from $350.23 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.35 per share on net sales of $209.06 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

