Weber Inc. (WEBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Weber Inc. (WEBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.85, the dividend yield is .29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEBR was $13.85, representing a -32.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.44 and a 5.4% increase over the 52 week low of $13.14.

WEBR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation (MAS) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the webr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.