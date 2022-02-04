Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) insider upped their holding by 45% earlier this year

Looking at Weber Inc.'s (NYSE:WEBR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Weber Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Byron Trott bought US$14m worth of shares at a price of US$14.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$10.58 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Byron Trott was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WEBR Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Weber insiders own about US$65m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Weber Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Weber shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Weber and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Weber. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Weber.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

