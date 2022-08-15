Weber Gains On Reduced Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Weber Inc. (WEBR) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported third-quarter loss, lower than the prior-year loss.

The barbecue brand's quarterly loss was $7.49 million or $0.41 per share, compared to $17.83 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $7.63, up 10.26 percent from the previous close of $6.92 on a volume of 478,679.

