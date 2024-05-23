News & Insights

Markets
WEBC

Webco Industries Q3 Net Income Flat; Net Sales Down 9.1%

May 23, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Webco Industries, Inc. reported third quarter net income of $6.4 million, or $7.49 per share, compared to $6.4 million, or $7.91 per share, last year. Net sales were $153.2 million, a 9.1 percent decrease from the $168.6 million, a year ago.

Dana Weber, CEO, said: "The current quarter, while improved from the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, was slower than we have experienced in the past several years, which is consistent with our view of the overall domestic manufacturing economy. Further, we have certain markets that are being adversely impacted by foreign imports."

As of April 30, 2024, the company had $19.8 million in cash and short-term investments, in addition to $67.6 million of available borrowing under $220 million senior revolving credit facility.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.