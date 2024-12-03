Webcentral Ltd Welcomes New Director Hugh Robertson

Webcentral Ltd (AU:5GN) has released an update.
Webcentral Ltd has announced the appointment of Hugh Robertson as a new director, effective November 28, 2024. Robertson currently holds no securities or contracts related to the company, signaling a fresh start in his new role. This move could signify strategic changes at Webcentral as they continue to navigate the evolving financial landscape.
