Webcentral Ltd Welcomes New Director Hugh Robertson

December 03, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Webcentral Ltd (AU:5GN) has released an update.

Webcentral Ltd has announced the appointment of Hugh Robertson as a new director, effective November 28, 2024. Robertson currently holds no securities or contracts related to the company, signaling a fresh start in his new role. This move could signify strategic changes at Webcentral as they continue to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

