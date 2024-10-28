Webcentral Ltd Prepares for Virtual AGM Amid Sale Talks

Webcentral Ltd (AU:5GN) has released an update.

Webcentral Ltd, operating as 5G Networks Limited, is gearing up for its virtual Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, amidst ongoing efforts to finalize the sale of its primary operating subsidiaries. The EGM to approve this sale and a proposed capital reduction has yet to be scheduled, reflecting continued negotiations with potential buyers. Shareholders are encouraged to engage online, submit questions, and vote by proxy as the company navigates these strategic transitions.

