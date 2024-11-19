Web Travel Group Suspends Trading for Financial Review

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.
Web Travel Group Limited has voluntarily suspended its shares from trading on the ASX pending an announcement about potential adjustments to past financial statements. The company assures that any changes are unlikely to impact its upcoming financial results significantly. Trading is expected to resume by November 21, 2024.
