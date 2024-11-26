Web Travel Group Sees Strong Growth Amidst Challenges

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Web Travel Group Limited reported a promising 25% increase in Total Transaction Value (TTV) to $2.6 billion for the first half of 2025, despite challenges such as the collapse of FTI Group and major events impacting margins. The company remains optimistic about achieving a $10 billion TTV target by 2030, aided by strategic investments and a robust B2B focus following its recent demerger. WEB’s strong cash position and scalable operations suggest a potential return to a 50% EBITDA margin by FY26.
For further insights into AU:WEB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Spurned Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives In the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.