News & Insights

Stocks

Web Travel Group Sees Strong Growth Amidst Challenges

November 26, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Web Travel Group Limited reported a promising 25% increase in Total Transaction Value (TTV) to $2.6 billion for the first half of 2025, despite challenges such as the collapse of FTI Group and major events impacting margins. The company remains optimistic about achieving a $10 billion TTV target by 2030, aided by strategic investments and a robust B2B focus following its recent demerger. WEB’s strong cash position and scalable operations suggest a potential return to a 50% EBITDA margin by FY26.

For further insights into AU:WEB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEBJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.