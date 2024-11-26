Web Travel Group Sees Strong Growth Amidst Challenges

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Web Travel Group Limited reported a promising 25% increase in Total Transaction Value (TTV) to $2.6 billion for the first half of 2025, despite challenges such as the collapse of FTI Group and major events impacting margins. The company remains optimistic about achieving a $10 billion TTV target by 2030, aided by strategic investments and a robust B2B focus following its recent demerger. WEB’s strong cash position and scalable operations suggest a potential return to a 50% EBITDA margin by FY26.

