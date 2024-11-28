Web Travel Group Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Web Travel Group Limited has announced the issuance of 457,133 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are unquoted and not intended for public trading on the ASX. Such initiatives often aim to motivate and retain employees by aligning their interests with the company’s performance.

