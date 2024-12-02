Web Travel Group Adjusts Capital with Rights Cancellation

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Web Travel Group Limited has announced the cessation of 105,216 performance rights due to a mutual agreement between the company and the holders. This move is part of the company’s ongoing management of its issued capital, which could impact its stock valuation and investor sentiment. The cancellation highlights the company’s strategic financial adjustments in the competitive travel industry.

