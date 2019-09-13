Web performance unicorn Cloudflare prices IPO above the range at $15

Cloudflare, which provides a cloud platform for website security and web content optimization, raised $525 million by offering 35 million shares at $15, above the upwardly-revised range of $12 to $14. The company originally filed at a range of $10 to $12.



Cloudflare plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NET. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.

