Weaver Wayne J Increases Position in Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Fintel reports that Weaver Wayne J has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.68MM shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL). This represents 32.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.50MM shares and 30.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.09% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.32% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shoe Carnival is $42.84. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 59.32% from its latest reported closing price of $26.89.

The projected annual revenue for Shoe Carnival is $1,308MM, an increase of 1.80%. The projected annual EPS is $4.05, an increase of 3.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoe Carnival. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCVL is 0.10%, an increase of 11.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 21,417K shares. The put/call ratio of SCVL is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,251K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,135K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 60.88% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 708K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 7.16% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 668K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 35.35% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 481K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Shoe Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

