Weave (WEAV) Boosts Portfolio Strength With New Releases

Weave WEAV is benefiting from an expanding portfolio with a special emphasis on bringing significant advantages to healthcare patients. Shares have returned 140.4% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s surge of 49.8% year to date.



Within its healthcare portfolio, Weave is placing particular emphasis on improving the patient experience through its Digital Forms product.



The recent enhancements to Digital Forms are designed to bring in the digital transformation of small and medium-sized healthcare practices while significantly enhancing the patient experience.



With more than 17 million forms transmitted through the platform, Digital Forms has proven its effectiveness in saving time for both patients and practice staff.

The incorporation of features like conditional logic, attach file capabilities and electronically Protected Health Information (ePHI) pre-fill underscore Weave's commitment to personalized solutions and signify a significant leap forward in healthcare administrative processes.



Embracing Digital Forms enables healthcare practices to streamline operations, reduce manual workload and contribute to a more efficient and patient-centric healthcare environment, positioning Weave as a key player in shaping the future of healthcare services.

Expanding Portfolio Aids Growth

The latest move is in sync with Weave’s efforts to strengthen its presence in patient-centric healthcare services.



Weave’s recent collaboration with Affirm AFRM testifies to the fact above.



The company’s collaboration with Affirm enables practitioners to seamlessly provide transparent and flexible payment options to Weave’s customers, simplifying access and affordability for essential healthcare services.



Weave's robust product portfolio is the critical catalyst for retaining customers, especially within the dental, optometry, and veterinarian sectors, where most clients operate.



With the recent introduction of its integration with Dentrix Ascend, Weave is elevating dental offices' patient experiences through automated reminders, detailed patient profiles, synchronized schedules and automated review requests.



All the abovementioned endeavors are likely to boost Weave's overall financial performance.



Revenues totaled $43.5 million, up 20.2% year over year in the third quarter of 2023. The upside was driven by continued high demand for the healthcare platform and steady customer base growth.



For 2023, Weave anticipates total revenues between $168.3 million to $169.3 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is currently pegged at $169.02 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 18.93%.

Currently, WEAV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



