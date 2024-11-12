Weave management to meet with Piper Sandler

Meeting to be held in San Francisco on November 12-13 hosted by Piper Sandler.
- Weave price target raised to $18 from $15 at Loop Capital
- Weave price target raised to $17 from $16 at Piper Sandler
- Weave Communications Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Weave reports Q3 EPS 3c, consensus 0c
- Weave sees FY24 revenue $202.7M-$203.7M, consensus $202.0M
