Weave Living, KKR Tie-up To Invest In Rental Housing Assets In South Korea

March 26, 2024 — 04:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Weave Living, an Asia Pacific's living options provider, announced on Tuesday that it has formed a partnership with investment major KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) to invest in rental housing assets in South Korea, with a focus on Seoul.

The strategic partnership will target to build an initial rental housing asset portfolio of around 1,200 units.

KKR will hold a majority stake in the strategic partnership, while Weave will own the remaining minority stake in addition to providing a range of management services to the venture.

The portfolio of assets will operate under the Weave Living brand umbrella.

Weave intends to offer its full repertoire of brand options to the renters in South Korea.

