Weave Finalizes TrueLark Acquisition To Advance AI In Healthcare Communications

(RTTNews) - Weave (WEAV), a provider of customer experience and payment software for small to mid-sized healthcare businesses, has completed its acquisition of TrueLark, an AI-driven front-desk automation platform.

This move supports Weave's broader strategy to drive the next phase of AI integration in healthcare communications.

On May 16, 2025, Weave also filed a shelf registration statement (Form S-3) with the U.S. SEC to register shares issued as part of the TrueLark deal. This filing complies with the merger agreement requirements. Weave clarified that it has no current intention to sell additional securities under this registration.

Tuesday, WEAV closed at $10.37, down 0.96%, and is currently trading after hours at $10.38, up 0.10% on the NYSE.

