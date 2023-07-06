Weave Communications (WEAV) Price Target Increased by 61.96% to 10.03

The average one-year price target for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) has been revised to 10.03 / share. This is an increase of 61.96% from the prior estimate of 6.19 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.08% from the latest reported closing price of 11.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weave Communications. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 9.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEAV is 0.31%, an increase of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 40,678K shares. The put/call ratio of WEAV is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crosslink Capital holds 9,589K shares representing 14.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 7,567K shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pelion holds 5,545K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 4,937K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,251K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 24.24% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,879K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Weave Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.