Weave Communications (WEAV) Price Target Increased by 13.48% to 13.70

The average one-year price target for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) has been revised to 13.70 / share. This is an increase of 13.48% from the prior estimate of 12.07 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.24% from the latest reported closing price of 10.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weave Communications. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 37.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEAV is 0.39%, an increase of 22.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.07% to 44,366K shares. The put/call ratio of WEAV is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crosslink Capital holds 9,619K shares representing 14.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,589K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 82.57% over the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 7,567K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pelion holds 5,545K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,068K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing a decrease of 39.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 56.14% over the last quarter.

W Capital Management holds 1,227K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weave Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work.

