Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) ended the recent trading session at $13.19, demonstrating a -1.57% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 21.6% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Weave Communications, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 21, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Weave Communications, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $44.24 million, indicating a 17.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Weave Communications, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Weave Communications, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

