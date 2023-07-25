Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) closed at $10.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Weave Communications, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 56.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.89 million, up 14.21% from the year-ago period.

WEAV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $162.18 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.92% and +14.12%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Weave Communications, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Weave Communications, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.