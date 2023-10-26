Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) ended the recent trading session at $6.76, demonstrating a -0.73% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.76%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 16.65% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Weave Communications, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 1, 2023. On that day, Weave Communications, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.34 million, up 16.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.22 per share and a revenue of $166.13 million, demonstrating changes of +54.17% and +16.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Weave Communications, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.47% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Weave Communications, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

