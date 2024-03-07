Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) reached $11.86, with a -1.17% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Weave Communications, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.89 million, up 15.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $196.97 million, which would represent changes of +75% and +15.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Weave Communications, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.84% increase. As of now, Weave Communications, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WEAV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.