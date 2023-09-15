Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) closed at $9.02, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Weave Communications, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Weave Communications, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.21 million, up 16.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $165.8 million, which would represent changes of +54.17% and +16.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Weave Communications, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Weave Communications, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

