Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) closed the most recent trading day at $11.09, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 2.03% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Weave Communications, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Weave Communications, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.89 million, up 15.98% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $196.97 million, indicating changes of +75% and +15.55%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Weave Communications, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Weave Communications, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.