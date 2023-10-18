Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) standing at $7.27, reflecting a +0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Weave Communications, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 1, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.06, marking a 40% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $42.38 million, indicating a 16.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $166.16 million, indicating changes of +54.17% and +16.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Weave Communications, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% lower within the past month. Weave Communications, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

