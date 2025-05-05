$WEAV Earnings Results: $WEAV Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WEAV ($WEAV) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $55,810,000, missing estimates of $55,819,061 by $-9,061.

$WEAV Insider Trading Activity

$WEAV insiders have traded $WEAV stock on the open market 101 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 101 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE G MODERSITZKI has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 1,828,595 shares for an estimated $27,788,487 .

. CAPITAL INC CROSSLINK has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 850,689 shares for an estimated $11,928,164 .

. BRETT T WHITE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 218,551 shares for an estimated $2,656,971 .

. ALAN TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 139,776 shares for an estimated $1,895,352 .

. BRANDEN NEISH (Chief Product &Technology Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 95,148 shares for an estimated $1,195,148 .

. MARCUS BERTILSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,599 shares for an estimated $916,936 .

. ERIN GOODSELL (Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,718 shares for an estimated $703,677 .

. JOSEPH DAVID MCNEIL (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 51,638 shares for an estimated $576,538

$WEAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $WEAV stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WEAV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WEAV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.