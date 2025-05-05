$WEAV Earnings Results: $WEAV Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WEAV ($WEAV) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $55,810,000, missing estimates of $55,819,061 by $-9,061.
$WEAV Insider Trading Activity
$WEAV insiders have traded $WEAV stock on the open market 101 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 101 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BLAKE G MODERSITZKI has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 1,828,595 shares for an estimated $27,788,487.
- CAPITAL INC CROSSLINK has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 850,689 shares for an estimated $11,928,164.
- BRETT T WHITE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 218,551 shares for an estimated $2,656,971.
- ALAN TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 139,776 shares for an estimated $1,895,352.
- BRANDEN NEISH (Chief Product &Technology Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 95,148 shares for an estimated $1,195,148.
- MARCUS BERTILSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,599 shares for an estimated $916,936.
- ERIN GOODSELL (Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,718 shares for an estimated $703,677.
- JOSEPH DAVID MCNEIL (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 51,638 shares for an estimated $576,538
$WEAV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $WEAV stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC removed 5,364,651 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,405,243
- FMR LLC added 2,945,166 shares (+3005.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,887,042
- CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC removed 2,585,964 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,168,546
- PELION, INC. removed 1,690,081 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,906,089
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 1,444,828 shares (+38.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,001,661
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,105,728 shares (+202.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,603,189
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 993,750 shares (+836.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,820,500
$WEAV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WEAV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024
