Weatherford (WFRD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Weatherford (WFRD) closed the most recent trading day at $59.89, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the oilfield service company had lost 0.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Weatherford as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 254.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.13 billion, up 20.68% from the year-ago period.

WFRD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +363.95% and +12.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Weatherford should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Weatherford currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Weatherford is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.