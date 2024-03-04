Weatherford (WFRD) Moves 6.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Weatherford (WFRD) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $109.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Weatherford’s shares rallied on the last trading day. The bullishness could be attributed to the sustained high oil and gas prices which is encouraging customers to increase drilling activities. Despite a slight pullback from its peak, oil prices remain favorable for exploration and production activities. This has resulted in higher demand for the company’s oilfield services. With the strong demand for its services, Weatherford is well positioned to generate high free cash flows this year.

This oilfield service company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +45.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.33 billion, up 11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Weatherford, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WFRD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Weatherford is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Baker Hughes (BKR), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $29.96. BKR has returned 3.4% in the past month.

Baker Hughes' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -5.6% over the past month to $0.40. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +42.9%. Baker Hughes currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.