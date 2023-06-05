Weatherford (WFRD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Weatherford (WFRD) closed at $63.21, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oilfield service company had gained 3.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.56% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Weatherford as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Weatherford is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 16.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $4.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +466.28% and +15.26%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Weatherford. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Weatherford currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Weatherford is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.08, which means Weatherford is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.