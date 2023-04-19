Weatherford (WFRD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Weatherford (WFRD) closed the most recent trading day at $64.37, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oilfield service company had gained 15.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Weatherford as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. On that day, Weatherford is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 254.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, up 20.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion, which would represent changes of +363.95% and +12.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Weatherford. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Weatherford is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Weatherford has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.23 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.79.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WFRD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

