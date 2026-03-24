Weatherford Stock Outlook: H2 2026 Ramp, Cash Flow, Risks

Weatherford International plc WFRD enters 2026 with a clear two-half dynamic. Management expects a softer first half driven by seasonality, tariff impacts, and a typical working-capital build, followed by stronger activity later in the year. The company noted that international markets will experience slightly higher-than-normal seasonal declines early on, before improving as contract awards convert into active work.

This outlook mirrors 2025 trends. In that year, second-half revenue increased 5.2% compared to the first half, while adjusted EBITDA rose 10%, providing a precedent for a similar ramp pattern in 2026.

International Exposure Drives Visibility

Weatherford’s revenue base remains predominantly international, accounting for roughly 80% of total revenue. This geographic mix makes global activity levels and project start-ups key drivers of performance.

The company has secured multiple contracts and awards across regions, including the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The contracts include multi-year agreements in countries such as Kuwait, Oman, Romania, Brazil, and Thailand. Management also highlighted countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, and Indonesia as contributors to second-half activity growth as projects ramp up.

Additionally, early signs of recovery in offshore deepwater activity, particularly in the Gulf of America, Brazil, the Caribbean, and the Caspian, are expected to support key product lines such as completions, managed pressure drilling, and intervention services.

Margin Expansion Despite Softer Revenue

For 2026, Weatherford guided to revenues between $4.6 billion and $5.05 billion, implying a flat to slightly down environment. Despite this, management expects margin improvement through disciplined cost control and productivity gains.

The company reduced personnel-related costs by more than $150 million in 2025 and continues to optimize its cost structure across headcount, real estate, and supply chains. Further efficiencies are expected from digital tools, shared services, and AI-enabled processes.

Cash Flow Strength and Capital Returns

Weatherford’s cash flow profile remains a core strength. In 2025, adjusted free cash flow reached $466 million, with a conversion rate of 43.7%. For 2026, conversion is expected in the low- to mid-40% range.

The balance sheet provides additional support, with net leverage at 0.42x and around $1 billion in cash and restricted cash. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% and reiterated a plan to return about 50% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders over time.

Image Source: Weatherford International

Key Risks to Monitor in Early 2026

Near-term risks are concentrated in the first half. Seasonal declines, tariffs, and macro uncertainty could weigh on early-year performance.

Saudi Arabia remains a key timing variable, with activity expected to recover gradually in the second half as rigs return to work. Delays or pricing pressure could shift recovery further into 2027.

Working-capital dynamics, particularly Mexico receivables timing, may also affect reported cash flow trends. Overall, the company’s outlook supports a back-half weighted 2026, with stronger execution expected as the year progresses.

For investors weighing near-term volatility against the back-half ramp, the Zacks Rank provides a useful signal. Weatherford currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Within the same Oil and Gas - Field Services peer set, Archrock Inc AROC and TechnipFMC plc FTI also sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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