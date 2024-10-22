Weatherford reports Q3 EPS $2.06, consensus $1.71

News & Insights

Reports Q3 revenue $1.41B, consensus $1.42B. Girish Saligram, president and CEO, commented, “I want to thank the Weatherford (WFRD) team for once again delivering strong margins and adjusted free cash flow despite a volatile macro environment and short cycle activity reductions. The margin performance underscores our ability to deliver strong returns in a softer market environment. Despite continued North America weakness, customer scheduling delays in Latin America and a reduced activity outlook in certain other geographies, we still expect strong revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins of greater than 25% for the full year.”

