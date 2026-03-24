Weatherford Price Target: What Could Drive Shares to $99

Weatherford International plc WFRD is positioning itself for a second-half rebound supported by international activity and disciplined execution. The setup combines improving margins with steady cash returns.

The $99 price target reflects a valuation re-rating story, tied to execution on backlog, mix improvement, and margin expansion through 2026 and into 2027.

WFRD Valuation Snapshot vs Peers and the Market

Weatherford trades at 6.64x trailing 12-month enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, well below the sub-industry average of 9.53x and the broader sector at 7.31x. The discount is even more pronounced relative to the S&P 500 at 17.01x.

This multiple sits modestly above its five-year median of 6.07x, but below the historical high of 8.79x. That positioning suggests room for expansion if execution improves and macro headwinds ease.

The $99 target is based on a 1.3x forward 12-month sales multiple. Investors are focused on whether Weatherford can unlock multiple expansion through better mix, higher margins, and visible international growth.

Weatherford’s Earnings Power Signals and Estimate Revisions

Weatherford currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), supported by positive estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved higher by 10.8% over the past four weeks, signaling improving sentiment.

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The company also holds a VGM Score of A, with strong Momentum and solid Value characteristics. These indicators reinforce confidence in near-term earnings power.

Even with slightly lower expected revenue in 2026, management is guiding for margin expansion and stronger free cash flow. Cost discipline and a higher-quality revenue mix are expected to support profitability despite top-line pressure.

Second-Half Recovery Sets Up 2027 Growth

Management expects 2026 to unfold in two phases. While the first half may face seasonal and macro pressures, the second half is projected to improve meaningfully.

International growth is expected to be driven by project start-ups across key regions such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, the UAE, and Indonesia.

This anticipated ramp mirrors the second-half acceleration seen in 2025 and sets the stage for stronger growth into 2027.

Portfolio Shift Enhances Quality of Earnings

Weatherford is actively repositioning its portfolio toward higher-margin and lower-capital-intensity businesses. Completions have emerged as the largest product line, while artificial lift continues to benefit from stable demand and a strong installed base.

This shift supports more predictable earnings and improved margin durability across cycles.

Capital Discipline and Shareholder Returns

The company’s capital allocation strategy remains disciplined and shareholder-friendly. Weatherford returned $173 million through dividends and buybacks in 2025 and aims to return roughly 50% of free cash flow over time.

Additionally, net leverage has been reduced to approximately 0.42x, strengthening the balance sheet and enabling future flexibility.

Risks to Watch

Despite the improving outlook, some risks persist. North America activity is expected to decline mid- to high-single digits, and free cash flow remains sensitive to receivable collections, particularly in Mexico. Other players belonging to the same industry, such as Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, face similar cyclical pressures, though their exposure mix differs across North America and offshore markets. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.