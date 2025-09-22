Weatherford Launches $600 Mln Notes Offering And Tender Offer For $700 Mln Notes

(RTTNews) - Weatherford International plc (WFRD) announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Weatherford International Ltd., a Bermuda-exempted company, plans to offer $600 million in senior notes due 2033.

Weatherford Bermuda plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its concurrently announced Tender Offer to repurchase up to $700 million of its 8.625% Senior Notes due 2030.

The total consideration for the Tender Offer is $1,023.90 per $1,000 of notes, which includes $993.90 plus a $30 early tender payment.

The Tender Offer will expire on October 21, 2025.

