Weatherford International (WFRD) Price Target Increased by 10.38% to 143.69

The average one-year price target for Weatherford International (NasdaqGS:WFRD) has been revised to 143.69 / share. This is an increase of 10.38% from the prior estimate of 130.18 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 127.26 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.37% from the latest reported closing price of 113.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weatherford International. This is an increase of 379 owner(s) or 83.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFRD is 0.39%, a decrease of 31.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 90,050K shares. The put/call ratio of WFRD is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,227K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing an increase of 75.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 306.59% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,455K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,628K shares, representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 23.41% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,101K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 90.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 1,005.47% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,742K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,553K shares, representing a decrease of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,283K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Weatherford International Background Information

Weatherford is a leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 380 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.

