Weatherford International (WFRD) Price Target Increased by 12.87% to 108.35

The average one-year price target for Weatherford International (NasdaqGS:WFRD) has been revised to $108.35 / share. This is an increase of 12.87% from the prior estimate of $95.99 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $124.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.23% from the latest reported closing price of $104.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weatherford International. This is an decrease of 119 owner(s) or 14.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFRD is 0.19%, an increase of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.24% to 84,339K shares. The put/call ratio of WFRD is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,157K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,875K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 37.94% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,067K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,674K shares , representing a decrease of 39.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 19.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,362K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 11.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,358K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,928K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.