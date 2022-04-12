Weatherford International Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Weatherford International plc (WFRD) shares are up more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. Currently, shares are at $36.32, up 5.78 percent from the previous close of $34.33 on a volume of 688,437. The shares have traded in a range of $10.00-$37.14 on average volume of 408,511 for the 52 week period.

