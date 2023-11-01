Weatherford International plc - (WFRD) Price Target Increased by 9.32% to 123.59

The average one-year price target for Weatherford International plc - (NASDAQ:WFRD) has been revised to 123.59 / share. This is an increase of 9.32% from the prior estimate of 113.05 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 102.01 to a high of 141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.76% from the latest reported closing price of 93.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weatherford International plc -. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFRD is 0.31%, a decrease of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 71,546K shares. The put/call ratio of WFRD is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,133K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 2,227K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,821K shares, representing a decrease of 71.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 17.62% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,227K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 81.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 1,437.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,209K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 4.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,861K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Weatherford International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weatherford is a leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 380 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.