Weatherford International Plc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Weatherford International plc. (WFRD) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $136 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $125 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.3% to $1.204 billion from $1.405 billion last year.

Weatherford International plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $136 Mln. vs. $125 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.204 Bln vs. $1.405 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.