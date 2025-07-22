Markets
WFRD

Weatherford International Plc. Q2 Profit Climbs

July 22, 2025 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Weatherford International plc. (WFRD) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $136 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $125 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.3% to $1.204 billion from $1.405 billion last year.

Weatherford International plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $136 Mln. vs. $125 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.204 Bln vs. $1.405 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WFRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.