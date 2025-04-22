Weatherford International Plc. Profit Declines In Q1, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Weatherford International plc. (WFRD) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $76 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.2% to $1.193 billion from $1.358 billion last year.

Weatherford International plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $76 Mln. vs. $112 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.193 Bln vs. $1.358 Bln last year.

