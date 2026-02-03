Weatherford International Plc. Profit Climbs In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Weatherford International plc. (WFRD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $138 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $1.289 billion from $1.341 billion last year.

Weatherford International plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

